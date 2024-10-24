Titans Earn Massive Praise for Major Trade
The Tennessee Titans have already completed a couple of significant trades before the NFL deadline, first sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs and then moving linebacker Ernest Jones to the Seattle Seahawks.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox particularly likes what the Titans got in return for Jones, as they landed fellow linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round draft pick.
"The trade nets Tennessee extra capital for next year's draft, possibly to be used in their quarterback pursuit," Knox wrote.
Knox gave the Titans an "A-plus" for the trade.
Tennessee had initially acquired Jones from the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason for a late-round pick swap. So, the Titans then flipped Jones for a higher pick.
Definitely a solid move for a Tennessee squad that is clearly entering rebuilding mode.
The Titans may not be done, either, as there are numerous other players on their roster who could realistically be dealt before Nov. 5.
Tennessee engaged in an offseason spending spree, signing players on both sides of the ball to try and bolster its chances of a 2024 playoff run.
On paper, the Titans looked decent, but they had one major question mark: the quarterback position. There were many concerns about Will Levis heading into the season, and those concerns have proven true thus far.
As a result, Tennessee will probably be looking for another signal-caller in the spring, which makes it all the more important for the Titans to accumulate more draft capital now.
Tennessee is on track to miss the playoffs for the third straight season after qualifying for three straight years between 2019 and 2021.
The Titans are just 1-5 and will head on the road to battle the Detroit Lions this Sunday. Mason Rudolph will likely be under center with Levis injured.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!