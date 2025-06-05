All Titans

Titans Ripped For Will Levis Debacle

Will Levis is still with the Tennessee Titans, and one analyst isn't a fan.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis looks for a receiver during the first quarter against the Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis looks for a receiver during the first quarter against the Houston Texans / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans have their new quarterback in Cam Ward, two years after taking Will Levis to be their franchise guy.

Levis was expected to be with the Titans for a long time, but it's hard to imagine him staying with the team much longer.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio slammed the Titans for trying to keep Levis as Ward's backup quarterback.

"That’s so weird about this," Florio said h/t Bleacher Report contributor Gary Davenport.

"You can find backup quarterbacks. Why are you insistent on keeping Levis around?  We always look for whispers and whiffs and signs of dysfunction. That keeps you in the dysfunctional category. When you have two years with a young quarterback and it hasn’t worked out, and your team has bottomed out. You earned the number one pick, and you drafted a quarterback. Most functioning teams would get rid of the guy that is being replaced. Because it’s just a weird environment. It just adds weird and awkward into your mix.”

Levis has been impressing the Titans during OTAs, but so has Cam Ward. Levis hasn't requested a trade yet, at least publicly, so for now, he's with the Titans. Ward hasn't been named the starter, so until he is, the job belongs to Levis.

It's abundantly clear, however, that this is Ward's job to lose. It may not be in Week 1, but it's only a matter of time before he is the starter. Keeping Levis around isn't in his best interest, but the Titans don't have much of a choice at this point.

Eventually, a trade could be on the horizon, and the team could shop him around training camp, but for now, he is with the Titans playing alongside Ward.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

