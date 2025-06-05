Titans Ripped For Will Levis Debacle
The Tennessee Titans have their new quarterback in Cam Ward, two years after taking Will Levis to be their franchise guy.
Levis was expected to be with the Titans for a long time, but it's hard to imagine him staying with the team much longer.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio slammed the Titans for trying to keep Levis as Ward's backup quarterback.
"That’s so weird about this," Florio said h/t Bleacher Report contributor Gary Davenport.
"You can find backup quarterbacks. Why are you insistent on keeping Levis around? We always look for whispers and whiffs and signs of dysfunction. That keeps you in the dysfunctional category. When you have two years with a young quarterback and it hasn’t worked out, and your team has bottomed out. You earned the number one pick, and you drafted a quarterback. Most functioning teams would get rid of the guy that is being replaced. Because it’s just a weird environment. It just adds weird and awkward into your mix.”
Levis has been impressing the Titans during OTAs, but so has Cam Ward. Levis hasn't requested a trade yet, at least publicly, so for now, he's with the Titans. Ward hasn't been named the starter, so until he is, the job belongs to Levis.
It's abundantly clear, however, that this is Ward's job to lose. It may not be in Week 1, but it's only a matter of time before he is the starter. Keeping Levis around isn't in his best interest, but the Titans don't have much of a choice at this point.
Eventually, a trade could be on the horizon, and the team could shop him around training camp, but for now, he is with the Titans playing alongside Ward.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!