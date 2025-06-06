Titans UDFA CB Building Roster Case
The Tennessee Titans have a bunch of rookies with an opportunity to make an impact and play on this year's roster.
After finishing 3-14 a year ago, the Titans are looking for fresh blood to contribute to the team in hopes of reversing their fortunes.
A player that could fit the bill is undrafted cornerback Jermari Harris, who is impressing the coaching staff early in the offseason.
“He’s doing a great job, he’s very, very smart,” cornerbacks coach Tony Oden said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. “He’s a balcony thinker as opposed to a first-floor thinker. He gets the big picture. He wants to know what people are doing around him, he knows that affects the job.
“I like his tempo. He’s aggressive. I think he’s really going to shine more when we put the pads on because he’s a physical guy. But he’s like the rest of them, he’s just earning the right to come back out for one more day.”
Harris is making an impact early, but he knows he has a lot to do in order to make the roster.
“I’m still just trying to keep the main thing the main thing,” Harris said via Kuharsky.
“Continue to not make the same mistakes, because there are going to be growing pains. It doesn’t make me feel any different. I’ve still got to come out here and earn everything.”
Harris is far from a guarantee to make the Titans roster at the end of training camp. He will have to prove himself both on defense and special teams in order to have a shot at cracking the 53-man roster.
For now, he has kept his name in the hat, but he will have to continue standing out in order to play for the Titans during the fall.
