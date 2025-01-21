Titans Expected to Cut Struggling OL
The Tennessee Titans have a new general manager in the house in Mike Borgonzi, and that should mean that almost everyone on the roster isn't guaranteed a future with the organization.
Among those who the team could move on from is offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who has endured more downs than ups in his first three seasons in the NFL.
"Cutting Nicholas Petit-Frere wouldn't be purely motivated by cap space. The right tackle lost his starting job and still managed to give up 10 sacks while only starting in 10 games this season. The pass protection has to get better, and right tackle will be one of the team's biggest needs ahead of the season," Bleacher Report writes.
"$3.6 million isn't a lot for a developmental tackle, but that role really belongs to Jaelyn Duncan. Based on what Petit-Frere has done so far, the Titans could cut him and pocket the $3.3 million in cap savings without worrying the move will come back to bite them," the report continued.
Petit-Frere, 25, was a third-round pick by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He made 16 starts in his rookie season, but his second year was defined by injuries and suspensions, as the league banned him for six games in 2023 after violating the league's anti-gambling policy.
This year, Petit-Frere started the year at right tackle, but he struggled mightily and was benched in the first month of the season. Petit-Frere clawed his way back into the starting lineup mainly because the team has no better alternatives.
However, with Borgonzi now in charge and the offseason now upon the Titans, the team will exhaust all of its resources to try and get a better right tackle, and there's a very strong possibility that won't be Petit-Frere.
