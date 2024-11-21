Titans Facing Several Injury Concerns for Texans Game
The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Houston Texans on the road in NFL Week 12 action.
With a 2-8 record, the hopes for the playoffs have all but vanished. Now, the Titans are focused on seeing what they have for the future and making decisions about the future of their players.
Obviously, the question surrounding Will Levis and whether he is or isn't the team's long-term quarterback is the biggest storyline to watch.
That being said, Tennessee is facing quite a few injury concerns leading up to their matchup against the Texans this weekend.
In their injury report on Wednesday, the Titans reported that quite a few key players did not practice.
Among the list of those players are wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, running bakc Tyjae Spears, linebacker Kenneth Murray, and linebacker Jack Gibbens.
Clearly, the injury bug has not been kind to Tennessee. They could be without quite a few impact players against Houston.
Honestly, that may not be the worst thing. While they still want to win football games, getting as high of a pick as they can get in the 2025 NFL Draft could be beneficial.
At the top of the draft class are quite a few potential franchise quarterback options. Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, and Quinn Ewers could all be available. If the Titans decide to replace Levis, they would have their pick of the bunch if they landed the No. 1 overall pick.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Tennessee. They have suffered through a rough season, but there is quite a bit of talent in place and with a strong offseason they might be able to force their way back into the mix.
