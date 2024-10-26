Titans' Fast Starts Draw Attention of Lions Coach
The Detroit Lions are heavy favorites against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 at Ford Field, but the NFC's best team isn't overlooking one of the worst squads in the AFC.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows the key towards beating the Titans has to do with matching their energy at the start of the game.
"[The Titans are] giving people fits, man, and they've had a fast start in all their games, and they just haven't quite been able to close it out," Campbell said via ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard.
Tennessee has been much better in the first half this season than the second, and it is something the Titans must overcome if they want any chance at pulling off an upset against Detroit.
"The Titans' offense will try to figure out how to expand the success they've found on early drives to the rest of the game," ESPN reporter Turron Davenport writes. "Tennessee has scored 44 of its 106 total points this season within the first three drives. The latter part of games has been a struggle ... If Tennessee expects to win this week, it'll have to effectively adapt as the game goes along."
The Titans have struggled with making the necessary changes during games, but the Lions have had equal struggles. In Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions were up multiple scores, but they allowed 13 unanswered points during the fourth quarter and would have lost if it weren't for rookie kicker Jake Bates knocking down a 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the contest.
Whichever team can play a full 60 minutes and execute their game plan the best will pull out a win.
Kickoff between the Titans and Lions is set for 12:00 p.m. CT tomorrow.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!