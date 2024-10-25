Titans QB Will Levis Shares Update on Shoulder Injury
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to play without Will Levis under center for the second straight week as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury suffered back in Week 4 and re-aggravated in Week 6.
Levis has been working daily to try and get better and even was a limited participant in practice earlier this week.
"I am waiting to feel good, to make sure that I'm in the right spot to go out there and play the game the way that I know I can," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "All that is right now is taking it one day at a time."
Considering this injury has been plaguing him for the better part of a month now, Levis has to be frustrated. However, he is seeing progress, and that is continuing to make him hopeful for what's to come.
"Pain and range of motion (have improved)," Levis said. "I just felt really restricted (before) with … how high I was able to get my arm up. Just feeling it out earlier this week, and today, I'm getting a lot better in those areas.
Levis doesn't like sitting on the sidelines being unable to help his team for this week's game against the Detroit Lions. But he is aware of how important it is for him to be healthy for the rest of the season, and that's what keeps him going.
"It's tough," Levis said. "I think any teammate that's ever played with me knows that I'm the type of guy who pushes through and tries to play through everything. But at the end of the day you have to also be smart and take care of essentially what is my career and just make sure I am good next time I go out there and play."
Levis' status will be revealed in due time as the Titans visit the Lions in Week 8.
