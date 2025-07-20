Titans Have Open Competition on D-Line
The Tennessee Titans defensive line could be one of the strongest units on the team.
T'Vondre Sweat, Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day are expected to be the starters, but there could be a fight for the backup roles on the team.
Titans Wire Mark Mihalko believes that James Lynch and Keondre Coburn will slot in as the team's backups on the defensive line.
"Just like the offensive line, the starters along the defensive front are locked in. Simmons, Sweat, and Joseph-Day should be better in their second season together and motivated to anchor the Titans' front," Mihalko wrote.
"Behind them, there will be a tremendous battle for snaps with multiple players fighting it out for depth roles. Lynch and Coburn will win out because of their experience within the system, but these spots are definitely up for grabs."
Lynch, 26, played in all 17 games for the Titans last season as a fourth-year pro. He recorded one sack and 20 tackles in his first year in Tennessee and could be in line for more in the 2025 campaign.
After playing in just seven games with the Titans in 2023, Coburn saw an increased role in the 2024 campaign. Coburn played in 15 games and recorded 14 tackles in that timeframe.
The Titans relying on players that were here the year before should help add some continuity and chemistry on the defensive line.
The position group has the potential to be the best on the roster, so the Titans need to make sure they have as little dissension as possible going into the season.
The Titans are set to report to training camp early next week with their first preseason game taking place on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
