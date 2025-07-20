Titans Rookie Might Miss Start of Season
Tennessee Titans third-round pick Kevin Winston Jr. tore his ACL during his senior season at Penn State, but that didn't deter the team away from him at No. 82 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Titans wanted Winston whether he was 100 percent for the season or not because they believe in him and his progress as a player.
Winston is trying to get ready for the regular season, but the main goal is to remain healthy for the future, where he could grow into a bigger role.
"The Titans drafted Winston, and immediately turned him over to the team's training staff to continue his rehab from the torn ACL he suffered at Penn State," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"Winston didn't take part in offseason practices, but he continued to make strides in his recovery. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Winston sure looks the part, and the Titans are excited about his potential. While he'll probably be the third safety as a rookie, his future is as a No.1 safety. The biggest question heading into the season is when does his year begin? Winston is potentially a PUP candidate whose progress – and return to the field – will need to be monitored."
The Titans already have Xavier Woods and Amani Hooker on the roster, and the latter is a free agent at the end of the season. The team could also have Woods leave the team in two years as a player in his 30s.
Winston represents Tennessee's future in the secondary and could be someone that earns a second contract with the Titans. He has that kind of potential.
However, rushing back from injury and returning too soon from a torn ACL could be something that has long-term effects, so getting fully healthy right now is of utmost importance.
