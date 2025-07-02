Titans Get Major Injury Update From Top Defender
The Tennessee Titans are looking towards the future with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, hoping the 2025 campaign can be a distant memory from what he was able to do in his first year with the team.
In March 2024, the Titans traded for Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs and signed him to a four-year contract worth $76.4 million. However, injuries limited Sneed during training camp and those problems lingered into the season.
Sneed played in only five games for the Titans in his first year in Nashville, but the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to see the field more often in 2025.
"I'm healthy. I'm healthy as I've been," Sneed said via A to Z Sports insider Buck Reising.
"Last year, my first year, didn't go as planned, but, you know, it's time to come out and show the world what God's been instilling in me this entire year. I'm ready to get back on the field, that's my life, that's what I do for a living. I missed the whole year and have to remind everybody who L'Jarius Sneed is."
When Sneed was traded to the Titans, he was viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but he has now fallen off of the radar a little bit.
The hope is that Sneed can return to form for the Titans in 2025, which would give Tennessee a major boost on defense.
The Titans might not have turned things around completely if Sneed was healthy last season, but they might not have been the league's worst team with a 3-14 record.
This season, the Titans will hopefully get a chance to see Sneed's full value. Otherwise, the Titans could try and find a way to move on in the offseason.
