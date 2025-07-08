Titans Have Backup QB Battle
The Tennessee Titans have a crowded quarterback room with a few weeks to go ahead of training camp.
Some teams only carry three quarterbacks for training camp, but the Titans have four with Cam Ward, Will Levis, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt dove into the backend of the quarterback depth chart and previews what it may look like during training camp.
"I'm expecting Ward to be the starter in Week One. I just think he's going to rise to the occasion in camp. So, what will things look like behind him? I saved my deeper thoughts on Levis for the next category, so I'll spend the next few sentences on Allen and Boyle," Wyatt wrote.
"The 32-year-old Allen has appeared in 18 games, with 10 starts, in his career, and he's completed 166-of-299 passes for 1,810 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, with a passer rating of 76.2. Allen was efficient in his offseason work in Tennessee, getting limited reps behind Ward and Levis. Boyle is in line to get minimal work as he enters camp at the 4. To me, the most intriguing thing behind Ward is how things play out with Allen and Levis."
Allen was brought in after spending last year as the third-string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. There's reason to believe he could fill that role again this year, but he may also be the No. 2 behind Ward if the team chooses to trade Levis.
It's hard to see a world where Levis is the No. 3 quarterback, especially behind Allen, but the Titans could go in that direction if that's how training camp shakes out.
Titans training camp begins when players report on July 22.
