Titans Hosted Two Other QBs for Workout
The Tennessee Titans signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad ahead of Week 6's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, but he wasn't the only signal-caller the team hosted for a workout.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Titans also worked out quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and Nate Sudfield before deciding to sign Siemian. Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan said that Siemian will be used as insurance behind Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, and clearly saw similar potential in Beathard and Sudfield.
Beathard, who was originally a third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft, has started 13 games in 32 appearances. He started 12 games for the Niners during his time with the team before playing three straight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started one game in 13 appearances for the Jags.
In his career, Beathard has gone 340 of 563 passing for 3,886 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while adding 64 carries for 266 yards and four more scores.
Sudfield, who is technically a one-time Super Bowl champion from his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017 season, was a sixth-round pick by Washington in the 2016 NFL Draft. He's appeared in six regular-season games in his career across time with Detroit Lions and Eagles while going 71 of 105 passing for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
But the Titans landed on Siemian, who has the most experience out of the three.
In 40 career games and 33 career starts, he has completed 707 of 1,208 passing for 7,751 yards, 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Siemian is 15-18 as a starter in the NFL during time spent with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!