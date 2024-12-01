Analyst Reveals Biggest Change for Titans' Will Levis
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has undergone quite the transformation in the court of public opinion over the past couple of weeks.
Earlier in the season, Titans fans couldn't run him out of town fast enough. Now, many are suddenly wondering if Tennessee will bypass the opportunity to select a signal-caller in the NFL Draft in April.
So, what has been behind the change?
Sam Monson of The 33rd Team has revealed the most significant difference between Levis now and Levis back in September: big-time throws.
"The problem was the fact that in four of his first five games, there were zero big-time throws at all. Nothing good," Monson said. "No big plays to offset the meme that was coming along every game. In the last three games, he's got seven big-time throws. He suddenly unlocked this big-play potential to go along with, 'Okay, there will be a play in here, but I'm going to try and overcome that with a lot of good plays.'"
Monson added that he feels Levis' elevated level of performance in recent weeks is "real."
Over the last three games, Levis has totaled five passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Last week, he went 18-for-24 with 278 yards, a couple of touchdowns and a pick in a shocking road win over the Houston Texans in spite of being sacked eight times.
Of course, the 25-year-old still has a long way to go. On the season overall, he has thrown for 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions over eight starts (he missed some time due to a shoulder injury). Those aren't great numbers.
However, there is no doubt that Levis has stepped his game up over the last several contests and could be playing his way into keeping the starting job in Tennessee in 2025.
