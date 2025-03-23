Titans Last 10 First-Round Picks: Who Worked, Who Didn’t
Let’s review how the Tennessee Titans have fared over the last 10 first-round picks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft next month, selecting No. 1 overall.
2024: OT JC Latham (Alabama) #7
JC Latham started all 17 games at tackle last year, showing good long-term potential and areas that must see improvement all at once. The Alabama product was strong through the middle of the season, but he gave up seven sacks on the year, having some struggles early on and again late in the season.
2023: OL Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) #11
He didn’t end up at tackle as expected but Peter Skoronski found a home at left guard, starting 14 games in Year One at left guard - with some struggles, giving up six sacks - before many believed he showed excellent improvement among 17 starts in Year Two. His future seems very bright.
2022: WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas) #18
Overall, Treylon Burks' three seasons have been marred by injuries, robbed of a chance to consistently contribute. He’s played 11 games, 10 games, and five games, in that order, tallying just 665 receiving yards and one touchdown. Burks needs a fully healthy season to get back on track, but living up to his Top 20 placement will be very challenging.
2021: CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech) #22
Unfortunately, what was once a very promising pro defensive back became a young player the Titans released last year due to significant injuries making him most unavailable. He was elevated to the Carolina Panthers roster after originally signing as a practice squad player. Hopefully for Caleb Farley, he can pick up where he left off pre-injuries.
2020: OT Isaiah Wilson (Georgia) #29
This is a legitimate draft bust for the Titans. Isaiah Wilson played just one snap as a rookie. Next, multiple team rule violations and legal troubles contributed to his release in 2021. He never played in another NFL game.
2019: DT Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State) #19
Now this was a pick well spent. Over six seasons, Jeffery Simmons has recorded 180 solo tackles, 31.5 sacks, and six fumble recoveries. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl pick, including last season when he had 76 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections across 16 games.
2018: LB Rashaan Evans (Alabama) #22
Cap concerns were rooted in Tennessee not re-signing Rashaan Evans who had 50 starts over four seasons as a Titan, recording 317 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. He recorded a career-high 159 tackles with the Falcons a year later, but his career fell off a cliff since then. Technically, no, Evans wasn’t worth a first-round selection given his short career.
2017: WR Corey Davis (Western Michigan) #5
Corey Davis was consistently productive when he wasn’t sidelined with injuries, recording 207 receptions for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns over 56 appearances in four seasons. The Titans passed on re-signing him thereafter, and Davis has continued to miss not-insignificant chunks of each of the next two seasons, averaging around 500 receiving yards in 2021 and 2022 with the Jets. Davis stepped away from football in 2022 and has not returned.
2017: CB Adoree’ Jackson (USC) #18
Adoree' Jackson was an instant impact cornerback and return man. Over four seasons, he recorded 200 total tackles, 33 passes defensed, and two interceptions over 46 games with 1,070 return yards as a Titan. Jackson continued to have a solid career since signing with the Giants in 2021, and he’ll now play in Philadelphia after inking a one-year deal ($5M).
2016: OT Jack Conklin (Michigan State) #8
Jack Conklin immediately proved to be a worthwhile first-round investment. He was a First-Team All-Pro selection as a rookie, becoming a reliable tackle for three additional seasons. However, a torn ACL, among other injuries, threw a wrench in his early career, playing a role in the Titans declining his fifth-year option. The injuries have continued during his past five seasons in Cleveland, but he remains a quality tackle when on the field.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!