Jeffery Simmons Challenges Titans for Season's End
The Tennessee Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention after accumulating a 3-10 record to start the season, but the team still has four games left to wrap things up.
This could be an opportunity for the Titans to mail it in as they hope to get as high of a draft pick as possible in the 2025 NFL Draft, but star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons doesn't see it that way.
"It's hard. At the end of the day, when you are leader, there's only so much you can say. Now we lost the game, I'm sure everybody wondering, ‘It's over with. We only got four games left.' For me, I try to just preach, you are what you put on tape. The resume is everything. Your tape is your resume. It's all about what guys want to put on tape. And like I said, you can have that mindset of we're not playing for nothing. But you're playing for the name on your back for the last four games. And that's my mindset, I'm going to give this team for the rest for the rest all I got. From off the field and on the field, we just got to finish the season," Simmons said.
The Titans will now strictly focus on evaluating everyone on the roster to see if they are a fit for the long run.
It's safe to say that Simmons may be one of the only players locked into their spot for 2025, but who he will be surrounded with will be determined on which players show up and show out in the final four weeks of the season.
Simmons and the Titans will return to the field on Sunday to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for their Week 15 matchup.
