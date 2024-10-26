Titans Lose RB for Lions Game
The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for what will be a very difficult matchup against the Detroit Lions on the road.
With a 1-5 record, the Titans badly need to find a way to pick up a win. However, they did start waving the white flag when they traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones.
Those two moves will certainly hurt Tennessee's chances of winning this week's game.
Now, news has come out that the Titans will be without another playmaker.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, running back Tyjae Spears will not be able to play this week against the Lions. He is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Spears has played in five games so far this season. His role has not been big, but he has made an impact when he has been on the field.
In the five games he has played, Spears has carried the football 33 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught 12 passes for 76 yards.
Not having Spears on the field is not a death sentence for Tennessee. But, he is the kind of piece that can make a big play anytime he touches the football. Having that on the field makes the Titans a much more dangerous all-around offense.
Hopefully, this will be the last week he misses due to the hamstring injury. To replace him, Tennessee will have Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley as the backup running backs behind Tony Pollard. They should be fine at running back.
Beating Detroit will take a nearly perfect game. Doing it on the road makes things even more difficult.
If they end up falling again this week and drop to 1-6 on the year, it would not be shocking to see the Titans consider making more trades before the November 5th deadline.
