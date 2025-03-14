Former Titans QB Could Start For Steelers
The Tennessee Titans are officially saying goodbye to Mason Rudolph after he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rudolph, 29, played with the Steelers from 2018-23 after he was chosen in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh.
He took a sabbatical with the Titans to be Will Levis' backup, but he was thrust into the starting role for five games during the season, which he could also experience in his second stint with the Steelers.
Rudolph started the final three games of the 2023 season for the Steelers, who needed to win each contest to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Rudolph and the Steelers won out, giving them the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Rudolph started the team's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills and came up short, but it proved that he can be a serviceable quarterback in high-pressure moments.
Rudolph, for the most part, was cool and calm under pressure while with the Titans, and his steady veteran hand proved necessary at times during the season, including the team's Week 9 win against the New England Patriots.
The Steelers were in need of a quarterback as both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson were free agents. Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets, while Wilson looks to join a team like the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants.
This leaves Rudolph as the top quarterback on the depth chart at the moment, which gives him the inside lane to start for the team in 2025. The Steelers likely will look for someone to team up with Rudolph, but for now, the former Titans quarterback could be getting a promotion into QB1 territory.
