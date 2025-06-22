Titans Have Major Award Candidate
There wasn't a whole lot to celebrate for the Tennessee Titans in the 2024 season, especially after grabbing the league's worst record at 3-14.
Things could change for the 2025 campaign, especially when it comes to Titans veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who is entering his eighth season in the league.
Pro Football Network writer Jacob Infante named Simmons as the team's likeliest Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
"Jeffery Simmons is the anchor of the Tennessee Titans’ defense. A three-time Pro Bowler over the last four seasons, he’s consistently been one of the NFL’s best interior defensive linemen," Infante wrote.
"Simmons might not have the elite sack production to generate DPOY consideration; he hasn’t reached double-digit sacks in a season yet. But he’s a bona fide star up the middle and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down."
Simmons, who turns 28 next month, had just five sacks last season, but he lost 20 pounds between now and the end of the 2024 season, which could help him get to opposing quarterbacks quicker.
The Titans lost pass rusher Harold Landry III over the offseason, so the team needs to have someone in the front seven step up to sack the quarterback. That player could be Arden Key, rookie Femi Oladejo, or even veteran Dre'Mont Jones, but Simmons is looking to do what he can to get the Titans back towards the top of the AFC South.
If Simmons is able to generate more sacks, he could make some noise in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.
Aaron Donald was the last defensive tackle to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, and he was able to do so back in 2017 with just 11 sacks. That means Simmons needs to double his total from a year ago to truly warrant consideration.
