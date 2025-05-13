Titans May Have Will Levis Trade Partner
The Tennessee Titans are keeping Will Levis on as Cam Ward's backup quarterback to challenge him for the starting role, but there might be a team interested in acquiring him in a deal.
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback plans have changed with veteran starter Derek Carr announcing his retirement following a shoulder injury he suffered last season.
With Carr no longer on the Saints roster, the team has Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and second-round pick Tyler Shough in the quarterback room to compete for the starting job. However, the team might be looking for another option if none of them can emerge as the starter.
Levis has 21 starts over the last two seasons, and while he wasn't good enough to stick around with the Titans as the projected No. 1 quarterback for this season, he may be able to crack the Saints' starting lineup.
A new change of scenery and scheme for Levis could alter things for his career in New Orleans with Kellen Moore as the team's new head coach.
There's no guarantee that Levis will be any better than the Saints' three quarterbacks, but out of all of them, he has the most experience in the NFL, and possibly the most upside.
At 25, Levis is older than Shough despite being in the league for two years already. Haener flopped in his lone start last season with the Saints, and Rattler lost all six of his starts in his rookie year.
There isn't a lot of optimism in the Saints quarterback room, which is why it could make sense for them to add Levis just to see if there is anything there. It's a low-risk, high-reward move for both teams, so a trade could be in the cards.
