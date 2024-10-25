Win Against Lions Could Change Everything For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to play against one of the hardest opponents on their schedule in the Detroit Lions.
The Lions are arguably one of the most complete teams in the NFL with very little weaknesses to spot. The team has depth at every position, so even though some players may be hurt or suspended coming into the game, the Lions have capable players all across the field.
That is why a game like this is important for the Titans to win. Even though it will count as one single win in the standings, the morale boost and confidence sharpener would give the Titans a moral victory on top of a real one.
The Titans have been absolutely shelled throughout the season with poor quarterback play, injuries and dysfunction. The start of the season has prompted the Titans to start their trade deadline a little early, as starting linebacker Ernest Jones IV was sent to the Seattle Seahawks and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs.
There are a lot of negative vibes surrounding the Titans right now, some for reasons that resonate inside the organization and others that have no fault for any of the players.
Because of that, there is no need to point fingers and place blame. As a whole, the Titans haven't played well enough to win more than a single game, and everyone needs to find ways to chip in and make the team better.
It will take a full effort from all 53 rostered players and even some on the practice squad to pull off an upset against a team like the Lions, which is why a victory could eventually spark more good fortune down the line for the Titans.
