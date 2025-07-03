Titans Named Landing Spot For Steelers' T.J. Watt
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a boost from the pass rushing unit.
Harold Landry III, who had been with the team since 2018, was cut this offseason and there aren't any comparable replacements at the moment on the roster.
That's why USA Today's For The Win writer Cory Woodroof suggested the Titans should trade for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.
"The Titans probably wouldn't be Watt's first pick from a contending standpoint, but Tennessee could back up the Brinks trucks to his driveway with a contract of his liking," Woodroof wrote.
"The Titans could use Watt's star power on its defense during the quarterback Cam Ward era, as the team is missing an ace pass-rusher on the roster. Pittsburgh could feel good about trading Watt to Nashville and not worrying about having to see him in the AFC playoffs unless the Titans massively overachieve this fall. Watt could get a windfall in the process."
The price Woodroof suggested the Titans may have to pay for Watt was a second-round pick in 2026 and a third-round pick in 2027.
Watt, 30, is entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers and the team has so far been unwilling to meet his demands for a new deal. His age and the team's overall situation could be plaguing his future, so trade rumors have been circulating about the former Defensive Player of the Year.
The fit for the Titans is tricky. It's hard for a rebuilding team to pass up on two Day 2 picks for a defender in his 30's, but that's not the most accurate representation of Watt, who remains one of the best linebackers in the league.
Watt's 11.5 sacks with the Steelers in 2024 would have led the Titans and he would be the veteran leader the defense desperately needs.
