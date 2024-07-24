Titans Need Answer on Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are giving Will Levis the keys to the offense this season as he enters training camp as the top quarterback for the first time.
Last year, Levis started nine games but went just 3-6 and threw for only eight touchdowns in those starts. However, a poor supporting cast and a run-heavy offense didn't test Levis and his abilities enough to determine if he could be a long-term answer for the Titans.
That's why NFL.com writer Eric Edholm believes this is the year the Titans need to give everything to Levis in order to succeed to see if he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback.
"If the Titans have one primary goal this season, it's determining whether or not Levis is a franchise quarterback to build around. Everything else is window dressing. Tennessee could be a surprise team, even in the suddenly intriguing AFC South, but the ultimate upside in Nashville feels capped, especially given the limitations on defense," Edholm writes. "Passing-game options shouldn't be an issue after the team signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd for Brian Callahan's maiden season in the big chair, but the right side of the offensive line is a mystery for now, and the schedule might be tougher than folks realize. If Levis can play at, say, the same level Jake Browning did when he took over under Callahan last season in Cincinnati, Tennessee could turn some heads."
Last year, the finger was pointed at coach Mike Vrabel, and he was fired after six seasons with the franchise. This time around, Levis doesn't have a coach to blame. If it comes down to him and new first-year head coach Brian Callahan to assign responsibility for another poor season where the team fails to make the playoffs, Levis is more likely to be deemed responsible.
Especially considering the fact that the Titans spent a lot of money to improve the offense, Tennessee has given Levis all of the tools he needs. If he can't figure it out now, he might not ever be able to.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!