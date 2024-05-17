Titans Need Immediate Impact From Rookie OT
The Tennessee Titans addressed arguably their biggest need with their first pick in last month's draft, choosing Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 overall selection.
Latham, 21, won't be able to play like a rookie for very long. Bleacher Report anticipates that Latham will be an immediate Day 1 starter at left tackle, a position he didn't play in college.
"The Titans desperately needed help at offensive tackle heading into the draft, so JC Latham will walk in as a day-one starter. But he will be switching from the right side of the line to the left, and he hasn't protected the blind side since high school," Bleacher Report writes. "That could cause the Alabama product to stumble out of the gate, and it might take him a while to get comfortable at the new position. Granted, having a great offensive line coach in Bill Callahan will help."
Latham wouldn't have been taken with such a high pick if the Titans didn't feel he was capable of fulfilling the role, but it could come with growing pains. There is some solace knowing that he was taken over some high-profile prospects, including Olu Fashanu from Penn State and Troy Fautanu from Washington.
If Latham can pick up the left tackle game in the NFL quickly, the Titans will have a smoother transition through the rebuild. The Titans receivers are among the best in the league, so if Latham can keep quarterback Will Levis upright by protecting his blindside, Tennessee's offense could be very dangerous in the upcoming season.
