Titans Need Star DT Back for Week 3
The Tennessee Titans have been without one of their best defensive players, T'Vondre Sweat, since he left the season opener against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. He didn't play last week and has been limited in practice this week, but there is some optimism that he could be available against the Indianapolis Colts.
"Hopeful to see him get back into the practice mix here this week, hopeful," Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan said. "We'll see how the week plays out...We'll see ultimately how that shakes out this week, but we'd love to have him back."
The Titans better hope this week of practice goes well and Sweat can get back out on the field, because they're really going to need him against the Colts. Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league and is coming off a massive game against the Broncos.
In Week 2, Taylor ran the ball 25 times for 165 yards while catching two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry against the vaunted Broncos defense - the same one that the Titans averaged 3.4 yards per carry against. The Colts offense is firing on all cylinders right now, and it's largely due to Taylor's play.
In two games this season, the Titans have allowed 151 rushing yards (5.0 average) to the Broncos and 149 yards (6.0 average) to the Rams. They have certainly felt Sweat's absence, and desperately need him to return if they want any hope of stopping Taylor and Co.
Luckily for them, Sweat appears to be pretty confident he'll play this weekend, and he's ready for the challenge Taylor and the Colts rushing attack will present.
"I feel great, I feel amazing," Sweat said. "I feel like I am conditioning well, and I'm just ready to get back out there..."It's great for me (to face Jonathan Taylor), because I consider myself a run stopper. So, going against a running back like that, that's great, it's good competition for me."
If the Titans let Taylor run all over them, it's going to be another long game, but if they can slow him down and avoid the explosive runs, their defense should have a decent chance at keeping the Colts' scoring to a minimum.
