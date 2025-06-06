Titans New Dynamic Duo Among NFL's Worst
The Tennessee Titans are one of 13 teams in the NFL to have a new partnership between the quarterback and head coach.
Brian Callahan is back for a second season with the Titans, but he'll be working with a new quarterback in Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin ranked all 13 new quarterback and head coach duos, and the Titans pair came in at No. 10 on the list.
"There's no doubt Tennessee has added upside under center, with Ward bringing a sizzling arm and backyard-style approach from Miami," Benjamin wrote.
"The funny thing is that his much-maligned predecessor, Will Levis, basically offered those same traits; he could just never reign himself in to control the ball or his body. Does Callahan have the wits to better shepherd his new young gunslinger? The veteran playmakers in their lineup could help."
The other teams with new duos that ranked higher than the Titans were the New York Giants, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.
There is something to be said about Callahan and Ward as a pair because the coach went out of his way to pick his quarterback, which is a little different than some of the other duos on the list.
Callahan is a quarterback specialist, having worked as Joe Burrow's quarterback coach when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. He knows what it takes to develop a rookie quarterback in the league and have an early amount of success, so that should help Ward as he begins his journey into the league.
Callahan and Ward will lead the Titans in a three-day mandatory minicamp, which begins on Tuesday.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!