Titans Sign Former Raiders WR
The Tennessee Titans are adjusting to life without wide receiver Treylon Burks, who fractured his collarbone during training camp practice.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans are signing Ramel Keyton to the roster.
Keyton, 24, played five seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers in college before going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Keyton played in eight games with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, catching just one pass for seven yards.
Keyton was cut by the Raiders during the NFL Draft after the team added TCU wideout Jack Bech in the second round.
Since April, Keyton has been waiting for another opportunity in the league and finally has one with the Titans.
While Keyton is in the building, it could be difficult to stay on the roster given the team's depth at the position.
Keyton will join a position group that has Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, Mason Kinsey, Bryce Oliver, Matt Landers, James Proche II, Jha'Quan Jackson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Xavier Restrepo and TJ Sheffield, giving the team a crowded wide receiver room.
Keyton will join the team for his first practice with the Titans on Monday.
