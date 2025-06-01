Titans Offense Has One Major X-Factor Not Named Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans made some considerable changes to their offensive side of the ball in a variety of ways over the past few months, all in an effort to give this group a better outlook from their previous campaign, filled with trials and tribulations. And for the most part, this front office did a quality job of doing exactly that.
But when looking ahead to what next season could have in store for this Titans offense, who will be the biggest X-factor to their aspired success?
For Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, that title falls onto one of the Titans' biggest newcomers from this offseason, but it's not their first-overall pick in Cam Ward.
Instead, the Titans' biggest X-factor heading into next season is their massive offseason signing of Dan Moore Jr., who will be tasked with the role of patching major holes in Tennessee's offensive line lapses from last season.
"The Titans made major waves this offseason by handing Dan Moore Jr. a four-year, $82 million contract to be their starting left tackle. He did have a career year in 2024, but still placed just 42nd among tackles with a 67.2 PFF overall grade. Tennessee is hoping he has more improvement in him, considering he’ll be protecting No. 1 pick Cam Ward's blindside."
For any young quarterback, having worthwhile protection in front is a vital part of finding that early success and complementary development as a passer at the next level. So for Moore, it's such an important part of this Titans offense for him to not only remain serviceable, but also play closer to his value as an offensive tackle, getting paid over $20 million annually.
If Ward can have his blindside protected in year one and Moore can show strides forward from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, this offense might be in line for a big-time step forward. If not, things could go south quickly.
A magnifying glass will be focused on Moore across the course of his first year in Tennessee. Time will tell if he can meet the expectations of being the stable, long-term left tackle this Titans offense covets.
