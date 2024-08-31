Titans Open as Underdog vs. Bears
The Tennessee Titans are eight days away from their season opener against the Chicago Bears, who will see No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams make his debut at quarterback.
Even with a rookie quarterback, SI Sportsbook likes the Bears odds, favoring Chicago by 4.5 points ahead of the Week 1 clash.
Sportsbooks tend to favor the home teams, so this is no surprise to see that the Bears are the favorite going into the game. However, the line is tight enough to where it wouldn't be a major surprise if the Titans pulled off an upset.
Tennessee has had multiple injuries on both sides of the ball throughout training camp. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie have been the most notable players to land themselves on the sidelines.
Sneed and Awuzie have started practicing while Hopkins could return to the field as early as next week. If their statuses are confirmed to be playing in the next few days, the Titans may see the line move slightly closer to their favor.
The Bears aren't injured, but they have a lot of uncertainty surrounding their team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The aforementioned Williams is arguably the greatest quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck came into the league back in 2012, and he has new receivers in rookie first-round pick Rome Odunze and veteran Keenan Allen. The Bears also have a new running back in D'Andre Swift.
There is a lot of hype surrounding the Bears, but that also comes with a lot of question marks. Going into the game, it seems like the oddsmakers think this Chicago offense may be as dangerous as it looks on paper.
The Titans will have a chance to put the Bears offense to the test on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 noon CT.
