Titans Named Landing Spot for Bucs WR
The Tennessee Titans have been ambitious in adding talent to their wide receiver room in recent history.
Last offseason, they made the big signing of Calvin Ridley to a four-year contract. A year before that, the team inked De'Andre Hopkins to a two-year deal in hopes of adding a strong No. 1 pass catcher before he ultimately ended up on the Kansas City Chiefs mid-way through this pasy season.
And now for this offseason, Tennessee could have the chance to sign another top-rated receiving option in free agency
CBS Sports' Jared Dubin looked to Tennessee as a landing spot for free agent wide receiver Chris Godwin, labeling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran as a complementary addition for any potential rookie quarterback who comes into the mix.
"This is one of those 'if the Titans plan to draft a quarterback' things," Dubin said. "You don't want Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders throwing to Calvin Ridley and a bunch of question marks. Giving that QB one outside guy and one slot guy who you know will be reliable targets is a good way to establish a baseline level of quality in the receiving corps. You can then add another guy in the draft to build in some potential upside."
Despite the Titans' attempts to rebuild the receiving room over their recent history, the results have been less than stellar. Last season, Tennessee ranked No. 26 in the league for yards through the air, and had no pass catchers outside of Calvin Ridley who recorded over 500 yards.
The Titans doubling down on the receiving room for another offseason might not be the worst idea, and with Godwin hitting the open market, a similar opportunity arises for Tennessee to add a big name into the fold to help whoever the next signal caller becomes.
In Dubin's mind, that quarterback would preferably be a rookie from atop the first round like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, and for either, Godwin could be an extremely valuable weapon in the initial stages of a young quarterback's development.
Godwin's 2024 campaign ended prematurely due to a season-ending leg injury in Week 7, but he still hauled in 576 yards on 50 catches and five touchdowns. If able to return to a similar level of play that he had pre-injury, the Titans could benefit from giving him a strong look.
The Titans still have time on their side when sorting through their free agency options, as the market for signings doesn't officially open up until March 12th. In the meantime, keep an eye on the Buccaneers veteran as a name to watch for Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!