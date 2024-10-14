Titans Pressed to Pursue Jets Playmaking TE
The Tennessee Titans dropped to 1-4 with their loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday as their offense continued failing to deliver.
While the Titans clearly have an issue at quarterback, it may not hurt them to add some more weapons, whether that's for this season or next year.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is already looking toward 2025 and is urging Tennessee to pursue New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency.
"The Titans would be wise to find a more reliable tight end who brings more complete package of blocking and receiving," Ballentine wrote. "Tyler Conklin has proven himself as a starting tight end who can do both. He's not going to lead the team in explosive plays, but he's a solid blocker and has good hands."
Conklin may very well be one of the most underrated tight ends in all of football.
The 29-year-old has logged 17 catches for 181 yards over his first five games of the year, and last season, he hauled in 61 receptions for 621 yards.
Conklin, who played his collegiate football at Central Michigan, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings and got off to a slow start, finally breaking through in 2021 when he caught 61 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns.
Conklin then proceeded to sign with the Jets in March 2022, and in his debut campaign with New York, he snared 58 balls for 552 yards and three scores.
The Titans currently have Chig Okonkwo at tight end, but after a solid 2023 season, the 25-year-old has taken a big step back this year and is also not the greatest blocker.
