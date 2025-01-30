Titans QB Split Could Lead to Browns Trade
The Tennessee Titans could be making the decision between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, there is a way in which they can neglect to make that choice if they are happy with retaining either one.
If they don't have a preference between the two, they could make a trade with the Cleveland Browns, who have the No. 2 overall pick.
"Considering how horribly things have gone — and continue to go — with Deshaun Watson, the Browns just might be desperate enough to make this move. With the second pick, they're already positioned to be guaranteed one of those two quarterbacks, but swapping with the Titans would ensure they can get their preferred guy while also ensuring nobody might leapfrog them," Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon writes.
"The full haul here depends on a lot of variables, including who the other (real or perceived) suitors are, and how high the Titans would like to pick. If they're simply happy with either of those top-tier quarterbacks, or if they want to retain their ability to pick the best non-quarterback on their board, this is the only option and thus might not require a king's ransom. However, the swap would likely require Cleveland to surrender at least two Day 2 selections."
The Browns may also not go quarterback, as their reason to make the trade with the Titans is to fully ensure that they get their guy instead of hoping Tennessee doesn't pick him.
If the Browns really want to stray away from the quarterbacks and take Travis Hunter, the Titans could possibly bluff and say they are taking the Heisman Trophy winner to prompt Cleveland into trading for him.
Either way, the Titans have the upper hand, and they may as well use it for leverage.
