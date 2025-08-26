Titans Release Former Broncos QB
The Tennessee Titans have made a move in their quarterback room in the midst of the roster cutdown day madness.
According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans have cut quarterback Trevor Siemian.
While Siemian appears to be wanted as a practice squad candidate, for the outlook of the 53-man roster, the Titans now slim their quarterback room down to one less name, leaving both Cam Ward and Brandon Allen as the two guys on the depth chart, while Will Levis resides on the Injured Reserve list out for the year with a shoulder injury.
Siemian, who's been with the Titans since the 2024 season, has largely been on the practice squad throughout his time in Tennessee. He'd been fighting alongside Allen to secure the QB2 spot behind Ward leading up to Week 1, but now, with the recent development of his release, Allen appears to be the one to win that battle.
Siemian has been a tenured quarterback in the league since rising his way up the ranks as a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Siemian started his career with the Denver Broncos, even being on their 2015 Super Bowl-winning roster, starting a total of 24 games during his time in the Mile High. He would end up missing the entire 2019 season due to injury, as well as the 2021 season, but has since suited up for the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears, starting a total of six games.
In his 33 starts, Siemian has logged a total of 7,751 passing yards on a 58.5% completion rate, throwing for 44 touchdowns, 32 interceptions, and rattling off a 15-18 record as a starter.
Now, he could be slated to hit the Tennessee practice squad for the second straight year, while the Titans' quarterback room on the main roster looks mainly settled ahead of their Week 1 matchup vs. the Broncos. Ward will take the keys as the starter leading this offense as a rookie, while Allen will reside on the bench as the current QB2 on the depth chart.
