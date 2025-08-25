Titans Get Major AFC South Injury News
The Tennessee Titans are seeing one of their rivals hurt before the season even begins.
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon will be sidelined for the first four weeks of the season with a foot injury.
"Tomorrow at 3 p.m. CST, we will officially move RB Joe Mixon from the Active/Non-Football Injury list to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Players placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list may begin to practice and play after the club's fourth game of the regular season. We will provide further updates at an appropriate time," the team's statement reads.
The Titans are scheduled to play the Texans in Week 4 of the regular season, meaning Mixon won't be available for the first meeting of the season at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Mixon, who turned 29 last month, ran the ball 245 times for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with the Texans in 2024. It's the fifth time in his career Mixon has run for over 1,000 yards.
Mixon's absence could hurt the Texans backfield, but they have reinforcements when it comes to their depth. Houston signed former Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb this offseason, and he will likely be first in line to replace Mixon's production in the lineup.
"Chubb, from the first day he got here until now, I've seen him just continue to grow and get better," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday, per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
"You see him get into football shape, and I see him look better and better each week. Especially once we put the pads on, it's like, ‘Wow, this is the Chubb that I remember.’ Physical downhill player. You see him popping some runs. He still has the explosion, the speed that it takes to make plays in this league. The guy just understands football. Very smart player. Playmaker. When you need him to make plays, he's going to make those plays. He's going to keep churning out yards."
The Texans also selected USC running back Woody Marks in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this spring, and there's a chance he could get some touches out of the backfield this season, especially with Mixon sidelined.
The Texans will host the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 28.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!