Titans Get Brutal Derrick Henry Reality Check
The Tennessee Titans allowed running back Derrick Henry to walk via free agency last offseason, which didn't come as much of a surprise.
After all, the Titans were a rebuilding, or at least retooling, team, and Henry was 30 years old. Chances are, Henry wouldn't have stayed even if Tennessee made him a sizeable offer.
Henry ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens in order to contend for a Super Bowl, and the veteran has been tearing it up for his new squad.
Over 13 games this season, Henry has racked up 1,407 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging a hefty 5.9 yards per carry.
So, did the Titans make a mistake in not even attempting to retain Henry?
Will Brinson of CBS Sports doesn't seem to think so, and he made his thoughts on Tennessee very clear this week.
"Derrick Henry is a monster. The Titans would still be bad if they had him," Brinson wrote on X.
Brinson makes a good point.
Running backs have become largely marginalized in today's game, so paying an aging Henry would have been silly for the Titans.
It's also important to keep in mind that Henry had been showing signs of declining, as he logged just 4.2 yards per carry last season and had been seeing his efficiency dip for several campaigns.
The University of Alabama product almost certainly would not be having as dominant of a 2024 season had he remained in Tennessee.
The Titans have one of the worst offensive lines in football, and while the Ravens have looked questionable in the trenches at times, their offensive line is still far superior to Tennessee's.
Henry made four Pro Bowls with the Titans and led the NFL in rushing twice during his stay in Music City, so the memories will always remain.
However, it was clearly time for both sides to move forward.
