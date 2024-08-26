Titans Roster Cut Tracker
The Tennessee Titans have to narrow their roster from 90 down to 53 before Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.
While a good majority of the 53-man roster knows that they will be on the team following the deadline, there are a number of players who found themselves on the roster bubble coming into the latter part of training camp and are awaiting their fate.
Here's a look at each position and their current status:
Quarterback: Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis
Cut:
Running Back: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julian Chestnut, Jabari Small
Cut:
Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Kearis Jackson, Mason Kinsey, Sam Schnee, Bryce Oliver, Jha'Quan Jackson, Colton Dowell
Cut:
Tight End: Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson, Steven Stilianos
Cut:
Left Tackle: JC Latham, Geron Christian Sr., Leroy Watson IV
Cut:
Left Guard: Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich, Brian Dooley
Cut:
Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill, Corey Levin, Cole Spencer
Cut:
Right Guard: Dillon Radunz, Lachavious Simmons
Cut:
Right Tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu, Jaelyn Duncan
Cut:
Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn, Abdullah Anderson
Cut:
Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Quinton Bohanna
Cut:
Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, TK McLendon Jr., Isaiah Iton
Cut:
Outside Linebacker: Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Shane Ray, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell, Khalid Duke, Caleb Murphy, Thomas Rush
Cut:
Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams, JoJo Domann
Cut: Chance Campbell, Garret Wallow (injured reserve)
Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Tre Avery, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Caleb Farley
Cut: Tay Gowan
Nickel Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Eric Garror, Anthony Kendall, Robert Javier
Cut:
Safety: Amani Hooker, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Shyheim Carter, Matthew Jackson, Keaton Ellis
Cut:
Kicker: Nick Folk, Brayden Narveson
Cut:
Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Ty Zentner
Cut:
Long Snapper: Morgan Cox
