Titans Roster Cut Tracker

The Tennessee Titans are cutting a number of players ahead of Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline.

The Tennessee Titans have to narrow their roster from 90 down to 53 before Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.

While a good majority of the 53-man roster knows that they will be on the team following the deadline, there are a number of players who found themselves on the roster bubble coming into the latter part of training camp and are awaiting their fate.

Here's a look at each position and their current status:

Quarterback: Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis

Cut:

Running Back: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julian Chestnut, Jabari Small

Cut:

Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Kearis Jackson, Mason Kinsey, Sam Schnee, Bryce Oliver, Jha'Quan Jackson, Colton Dowell

Cut:

Tight End: Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson, Steven Stilianos

Cut:

Left Tackle: JC Latham, Geron Christian Sr., Leroy Watson IV

Cut:

Left Guard: Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich, Brian Dooley

Cut:

Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill, Corey Levin, Cole Spencer

Cut:

Right Guard: Dillon Radunz, Lachavious Simmons

Cut:

Right Tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu, Jaelyn Duncan

Cut:

Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn, Abdullah Anderson

Cut:

Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Quinton Bohanna

Cut:

Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, TK McLendon Jr., Isaiah Iton

Cut:

Outside Linebacker: Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Shane Ray, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell, Khalid Duke, Caleb Murphy, Thomas Rush

Cut:

Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams, JoJo Domann

Cut: Chance Campbell, Garret Wallow (injured reserve)

Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Tre Avery, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Caleb Farley

Cut: Tay Gowan

Nickel Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Eric Garror, Anthony Kendall, Robert Javier

Cut:

Safety: Amani Hooker, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Shyheim Carter, Matthew Jackson, Keaton Ellis

Cut:

Kicker: Nick Folk, Brayden Narveson

Cut:

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Ty Zentner

Cut:

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox

