Titans DT Faces Important Training Camp
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat is going into his second season with the team.
While Sweat showed signs of progress in his rookie year, there's reason to believe he can be even better in 2025.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt profiled Sweat's storyline going into training camp later this month.
"There's no question Sweat is talented. There's no question when he's locked in and performing, he's very good," Wyatt wrote.
"The 6-4, 366-pound Sweat is an athletic freak who could be special in the NFL. During his rookie year in 2024, Sweat showed flashes of greatness, but he was inconsistent, and he wasn't impactful in every game. With a season under his belt, Sweat knows what to expect heading into his second NFL season. But he's going to have to show up in shape, stay healthy, and be more consistent. How Sweat performs in camp could go a long way in determining how good he could be this fall."
Sweat is slotted into the starting spot next to Jeffery Simmons on the defensive depth chart, a position that isn't in jeopardy going into the year. However, there is something to be said about the need to get better year over year.
Sweat has the potential to be one of the best defensive tackles in the game. His sheer size makes him someone opposing offensive coordinators have to plan for, and once he gains more explosiveness and finesse, he could be unstoppable for the Titans.
If Sweat can prove that in training camp this summer, he and Simmons could form one of the best defensive tackle duos in the league.
Sweat and the Titans will report to training camp on July 22, which will prepare them for their first preseason game on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!