Titans Make Sense For Free Agent CB
The Tennessee Titans could be on the look out for an improvement to the team's cornerback room.
With just a few weeks ahead of training camp, adding a little bit of depth can't be a bad thing, especially when it's a player with connections to the team's head coach.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder named former Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton as one of the top defensive free agents available on the open market.
"The former Pittsburgh Steeler and Cincinnati Bengal has developed a reputation as a disruptor in the running game. He's racked up 66 career tackles for loss, including 12 in each of the last two seasons. On top of that, he’s produced solid or better run-defense grades from Pro Football Focus for six campaigns, topping out at a career high 91.7 in 2024," Holder wrote.
"Hilton is also effective at rallying and tackling in coverage and has decent ball production with 13 interceptions and 56 pass breakups during his NFL career.
"In other words, the old man at least deserves a shot to prove himself against the young bucks. The team that gets him could land a starting slot corner."
Hilton, 31, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was cut during training camp but signed with the New England Patriots briefly before finding joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he stayed until the 2020 season.
Then, he played four years with the Bengals, and in 2024, he recorded 73 tackles and an interception for Cincinnati.
His time overlapped a bit with Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who served as the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati from 2019-23. That could help link Hilton to the Titans if Tennessee wants to add a cornerback.
