Titans Should Keep Eye on TEs in Draft
The Tennessee Titans are less than a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and while the team is likely going to target a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, there are other positions of need for the team to address.
Among those positions of need is the tight end spot, where the team doesn't have a true dominant player for the long run.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the team needs to draft a tight end as early as the second round in next month's draft.
"Chigoziem Okonkwo is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While he's been the team's top receiving tight end in each of his first three years in the league, the Titans might want to go another direction after 2025," Ballentine writes.
"Okonkwo drew attention in the draft process for his athleticism, but that hasn't made him an overly dynamic weapon in the passing game. He has 1,457 career receiving yards and has only averaged 4.8 yards after the catch in each of the last two seasons after averaging 7.9 as a rookie.
"They are one of a few teams who should have their eye on Elijah Arroyo, Mason Taylor, Harold Fannin Jr. or even Jake Briningstool on Day 2."
The Titans carried five tight ends throughout most of the 2024 season: Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, David Martin-Robinson, Thomas Odukoya and Nick Vannett. Only the latter is no longer on the roster and Martin-Robinson and Odukoya were healthy scratches for most of the season.
If Okonkwo doesn't get extended, it would behoove the Titans to find his replacement now while they can, but with only two top-100 picks including No. 1 overall, Tennessee might choose to address a different need at No. 35 overall instead of tight end.
