Titans Should Pursue Bold Offseason Trade with Vikings
There are a lot of major questions facing the Tennessee Titans when looking ahead to the future.
Obviously, the biggest question that needs to be answered has to do with the quarterback situation. Is Will Levis the future under center? Or, do the Titans need to get out and search for his replacement?
Should the franchise choose that they need a new franchise quarterback option, they could explore the trade market. There is one player that would make perfect sense as a trade target for Tennessee.
If the Titans do explore a trade, they would likely prefer a young option who could be around for years to come. A trade with the Minnesota Vikings could make perfect sense.
Sam Darnold has taken over the Vikings' starting job admirably. He is still young enough to be a franchise quarterback in Minnesota. Could that lead to a potential J.J. McCarthy deal?
Tennessee should be all over a trade for McCarthy if he is made available. He would give them a potentially dynamic option for the future.
McCarthy was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury during the preseason that ended his season early. However, the pure talent and potential is there for him to become something very special.
At the very worst, the Titans would be creating a situation where Levis and McCarthy could battle each other for playing time. That would be a very wise scenario to create for both young quarterbacks.
Depending on what kind of price Tennessee would have to pay to get McCarthy, this could be an option. On the flip side, if the Vikings were to choose McCarthy over Darnold, the Titans could pivot and simply sign Darnold.
A possible fix at quarterback for Tennessee could very well come from Minnesota one way or the other.
While McCarthy is not a sure thing, he has much bigger upside and potential than Levis has ever possessed. The likelihood would be that the Titans would replace Levis with McCarthy very quickly.
All of that being said, McCarthy may not end up being available. Even with that being a real possibility, he's a very interesting target to think about.
