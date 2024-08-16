Titans Sign Former Commanders DT
The Tennessee Titans are boosting their depth at the defensive tackle position.
The team announced on Friday that it had signed veteran defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to a deal. In a corresponding move, the team placed Marlon Davison on injured reserve with a bicep tear suffered in Thursday's joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks.
Anderson, 28, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 out of Bucknell and has bounced around the league ever since. He had a brief stint with the Titans practice squad in 2021 in the middle of the season, but never made an appearance for Tennessee.
In five NFL seasons, Anderson has made 33 appearances, including seven last season with the Washington Commanders. His most successful year of his career came back in 2022 when he played in 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons, making eight starts.
Coming into training camp late will make it tough for Anderson to make the 53-man roster in a few weeks' time. However, there is such little depth at the position that it may work in his favor.
Apart from Jeffery Simmons, the team only has Quinton Bohanna and second-round rookie T'Vondre Sweat on the roster for interior defensive linemen. Perhaps the Titans are giving Anderson the spot now as a simple placeholder for someone else down the line, but for now, the former Bucknell Bison gets a shot at it.
The Titans are in joint training camp practices this week with the Seahawks, so maybe they see someone on the other sideline that they like and will look to add onto to the team later on. It's a common practice for teams to look at other rosters to fill the back part of the team.
Anderson likely won't play when the Titans and Seahawks meet in Saturday's preseason contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
