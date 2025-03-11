Titans Sign Former Cowboys DB
The Tennessee Titans are making an addition to their secondary right before the end of the legal tampering period, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
"Free-agent safety Xavier Woods reached agreement today on a two-year, $10 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Trevon Smith of Athletes First negotiated the deal," Schefter tweeted.
Woods, who turns 30 in July, gives the Titans some veteran experience in the secondary that is sorely needed. Woods was a sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft, where he played his first four seasons in the league.
Once he became a free agent in 2021, Woods signed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he had his best season to date with 108 tackles and three interceptions.
His successful stint with the Vikings led him to the Carolina Panthers, where he has spent the past three seasons. In 2024, Woods had his best year yet with a career-high 119 tackles and three interceptions for the Panthers.
Now, Woods is making his first trip to the AFC, where he will hope to improve the Titans secondary while playing alongside Amani Hooker and recently-signed defensive back Mike Brown.
