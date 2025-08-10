Titans RB Out for Rest of Preseason With Injury
The Tennessee Titans are being hit with some notable injury news to their backfield following their first preseason game.
Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters on Sunday that running back Tyjae Spears will be out for a few weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain, meaning his preseason has come to an end.
"Titans RB Tyjae Spears is expected to be out a few weeks due to his sprained ankle, per HC Brian Callahan," Schefter wrote on X. "It means that Spears’ preseason is over and the team will hope to have him back by the start of the regular season."
Spears was carted off in Saturday's preseason-opening 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished with three carries for -1 yard and one catch for 13 yards.
Though Spears' injury will be one to monitor headed into the regular season, it doesn't appear that it will impact his production as the year goes on. Additionally, the Titans still have starting running back Tony Pollard along with intriguing depth pieces in rookie Kalel Mullings and fourth-year back Julius Chestnut.
Despite the blowout loss in Tampa Bay, Mullings had a solid day preseason debut all things considered. He finished with seven carries for a team-high 33 yards, potentially giving the coaching staff some hope that he could step into the backup role behind Pollard if Spears' ankle injury ends up lingering longer than expected.
Spears finished last season with 12 appearances while posting 84 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns along with 30 catches (on 35 targets) for 224 yards and another score.
He dealt with additional injury issues last season, missing five games in total. Spears failed to top the 100-yard rushing mark in any game last season, though this likely says more about how woeful the Titans offense was than anything about his talent as a player.
The Titans will look to pick up their first preseason win when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tennessee will then close out the preseason at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!