Titans Have Silver Lining After Blowout Loss
The Tennessee Titans will end up winless in October after falling 52-14 to the Detroit Lions in Week 8 at Ford Field.
The loss put the Titans' record at 1-6, which is the worst mark in the AFC after fellow one-win clubs New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns found a way to get their second wins in Week 8.
So even though the Titans are falling further behind in the standings, they are moving up in the league's order for the NFL Draft.
If the season ended today, the Carolina Panthers would hold the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row with a 1-7 record. However, if they choose to do so, they will have a chance to make the selection themselves instead of trading it to the Chicago Bears for the draft rights to Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
There are several teams with two wins that round out the rest of the top 10 picks, and one of those teams is the New England Patriots, who will visit the Titans in Week 9 at Nissan Stadium.
The game between the Titans and Patriots could have a large impact in which team is higher than the other in the draft order come April. The outcome of the game may not be that big of a deal if the Titans are targeting a quarterback because the Patriots likely won't draft one after taking Drake Maye this year, but if Tennessee is eyeing anyone else like Tennessee Volunteers pass rusher James Pearce Jr. or Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, then this game could be important.
While fans could put more stock in the draft order, the players will do whatever they can to ensure they select as low as possible in the first round.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!