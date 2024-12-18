Titans Should Trade For Kirk Cousins
The Tennessee Titans aren't the only team in the NFL making a change at quarterback this week.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced that the team would be benching veteran Kirk Cousins after several weeks of underwhelming play in favor of No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr.
Cousins, 36, has thrown just one touchdown in his last five starts as the Falcons have fumbled their lead in the NFC South to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cousins' poor play has signaled that the Falcons may be ready to move on from him just one season into his four-year, $160 million deal that he signed over the offseason. If he is looking for a new home, the Titans may be a potential landing spot for him.
The Titans are dealing with quarterback woes of their own as Will Levis simply hasn't lived up to the hype of being the franchise signal caller he was meant to be when the team took him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Levis has won just five of his 20 starts in his career, which is a small sample size, but one that does not have much promise attached to it.
Cousins has a proven track record, making the playoffs in 2022 and playing among some of the best in 2023 before suffering an Achilles' injury. While it hasn't worked out for him in the second half for Atlanta this season, he is less than two months removed from a game in which he threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns, far better than anything Levis or Mason Rudolph has done this year.
With the Titans needing a veteran presence at quarterback, it would be wise for them to take a gamble on Cousins, possibly with Levis still on the roster, to give the quarterback room some experience going into next season.
