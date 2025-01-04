Titans RB Playing For Major Incentives in Week 18
The Tennessee Titans have one last game in the regular season against the Houston Texans, which means that people need to finish the season to earn a bonus or two.
According to Toad Sports, there are two Titans with a lot on the line going into the team's Week 18 contest.
On the offensive side of the ball, running back Tony Pollard can earn up to $450,000 with a strong performance against the Texans. Pollard can unlock a $200,000 bonus if he runs for two touchdowns and he can add an additional $250,000 by logging 83 yards to get him to 1,100 on the season.
Pollard missed last week's game with an ankle injury and an illness, but he has tried to practice this week through it and was limited on Thursday. That, along with his incentives, make him likely to play against the Texans.
On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. fell 0.5 sack shy of a $250,000 bonus, but he was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury a week ago, which means he won't earn that check this season.
Fellow linebacker Arden Key will also miss out on a potential bonus. Key needs at least 1.5 sacks to earn $500,000, which is a pretty significant prize.
Key has 6.5 sacks this season for the Titans, but hasn't taken down a quarterback since Week 13 when he sacked Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels 1.5 times at Northwest Stadium. Now, he'll have to wait until next season to make that money back.
The Titans take on the Texans in Sunday's season finale. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
