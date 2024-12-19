Will Levis Believes He's Franchise QB With or Without Titans
Will Levis is remaining confident in himself despite having a 2024 season to forget with the Tennessee Titans.
The second-year quarterback has had a major sophomore slump this season after flashing potential during his rookie year. Tennessee has a 3-11 record headed into Week 16's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, and Levis' time with the Titans may have already officially come to an end. With Levis heading to the bench after another poor performance in Week 15's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Mason Rudolph is slated to be the starter for the final three games of the regular season, leaving Levis' future with the team in doubt.
Levis talked about this when speaking with the media recently, and essentially acknowledged that he's ready to contribute elsewhere if the Titans decide to move on.
"I think that that's the end of the conversation," Levis said. "I still believe that I can be the franchise quarterback for this team. I have the utmost confidence in myself and my ability to lead any team in this league. I think that this year was great development to me, and I think that I truly did improve. [I] sure as heck don't want to go out like that, and I know that there's a positive future for me, whether it's here or somewhere else, and I just got to have the conversations I need to here and hopefully I can show them through that I can still do the guy."
Despite only playing in 11 games, Levis leads the league with 17 turnovers. (12 interceptions, five lost fumbles). Four of these came in the loss to the Bengals when he finished 8 of 12 passing for 89 yards, no touchdowns and three picks while losing a fumble.
It hasn't been all bad for Levis this season. He's had some solid, turnover-free performances, highlighted by leading the Titans to a 32-27 upset win on the road over the Houston Texans in Week 12. But the poor decision-making combined with a general lack of NFL-level awareness has frustrated the fanbase and coaching staff one too many times this season.
Time will tell if Levis will make another appeareance this season with Rudolph now the starter. The Titans and Colts will kick off from Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!