Titans Hopeful For Tony Pollard Return
The Tennessee Titans have dealt with injuries in their backfield all season long, but lead back Tony Pollard appears to be getting healthier.
Pollard was limited in practice on Thursday, which is progress from not practicing at all last week. Pollard missed the team's Week 17 game with an ankle injury and illness, but now he is getting ready for the team's season finale against the Houston Texans.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan is hoping to have Pollard back on Sunday.
"If he's healthy enough to play, and feels good to play, you let him go," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "And if he's not, just like I did last week, it's my decision if I feel like he's not in a position to be healthy enough to perform and play the way he needs to play (we'll sit him) and give him another week (off) and get him into the offseason.
"But he wants to play, and he feels pretty good today. So we'll see how the week goes."
If Pollard cannot go for a second straight week, Callahan has a plan.
"If (Tony) can't go and Tyjae can't go, then Julius will take a bunch of it and we'll take a look at Josh Kelley, too," Callahan said. "And to make sure we have enough backs on the roster for the game we'll probably have to bring up Jabari (Small)."
So far this season, Pollard has ran for 1,017 yards and five touchdowns, marking his third consecutive year breaking the 1,000-yard mark.
The Titans are back in action on Sunday as they take on the Texans at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
