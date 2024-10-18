Titans WR Could Miss Several Weeks
The Tennessee Titans have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but there is a chance that the team could be without one of its own for the foreseeable future.
Coach Brian Callahan told reporters during his press conference that third-year pro Treylon Burks suffered a knee injury in practice earlier in the week, which will force him to the sidelines for their Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills.
However, to make matters worse, Burks could end up missing even more time, which could prompt the Titans to place him on injured reserve.
If he were to go to injured reserve, Burks would have to miss a minimum of four games, which would hold him out until Week 11 at the earliest if he were to be designated to return before this weekend's game against the Bills.
Burks, 24, has just four catches for 34 yards this season for the Titans, which are very low numbers for anyone, let alone a former first-round pick.
Burks was seen as a trade candidate back in the middle of training camp because the team had signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd over the offseason to rank ahead of him on the depth chart. He had a strong training camp and earned a spot on the team, but that hasn't been reflected in his target share so far this season.
Perhaps some time away for Burks, who just welcomed a baby girl into his family, could help him heal and get back right before the second half of the season emerges, which will give him a chance to reset and attack the latter part of the year to try and prove to the front office that he is still worth keeping around for the long haul.
