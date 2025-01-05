Texans vs. Titans Preview: One Last Ride
The Tennessee Titans have one game left in the season as they host the Houston Texans in Week 18.
The Titans are hoping to end the season on a high after a tough 3-13 start, but one of those wins came against the Texans in Week 12, and they will now look for a sweep against their AFC South rival.
The Titans don't have much to play for other than draft position and scheduling for next season, but the players on the field are hoping for one last hurrah in what has been a disappointing year for the team.
Nobody has been more disappointed than Will Levis, who came into the season as the clear-cut choice to be the franchise quarterback. However, a year of turnovers and injuries has cast a serious cloud of doubt on him and the franchise, and his start today could be his last for the Titans.
In his 11 starts this season, Levis is 2-9 with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. One of those wins came when he was injured in the first quarter and relieved by backup Mason Rudolph, who should also get some burn today.
The one win the Titans had this season when Levis was in the game the whole time came against the Texans, so the former second-round pick has a chance to showcase some of his potential against a playoff-bound team in hopes of having a shot to compete for next year's starting job.
A loss for the Titans could mean the No. 1 overall pick is coming to the franchise if the New England Patriots win their game, and that could mean Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is coming in to replace Levis, so Tennessee's players will fight tooth and nail to try to grab one more win before cleaning out their lockers for the offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!