Titans Give Update on Will Levis Return Timeline
The Tennessee Titans are eager to get second-year quarterback Will Levis back into the lineup, but the team also wants to be cautious considering the team rushed him back originally from his injury.
Levis' injury woes with his shoulder date back to Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, where he dove for a first down and landed awkwardly, forcing him to leave the game. Levis didn't return and got a chance to heal during the Week 5 bye in hopes of playing in Week 6.
In Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, Levis played through the injury, but it was clear that the former Kentucky Wildcat wasn't healthy. That's why he was limited in practice last week before ultimately being ruled out against the Buffalo Bills. Now, coach Brian Callahan might opt to keep Levis on the sideline for Week 8 as well.
"The outlook is Will is—we'll probably give Will one more week. We'll see how the week goes. He's still in that week-to-week mode and I'm not necessarily ruling him out. But I do think that we're going to take a look and let Mason take more reps this week to get ready to play and see how Will comes through the week," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"But I think (Will's) getting better every day and he'll be out there doing a little bit of work as well, just working back. So that's kind of where it stands. And there's nothing official on that at this point, but probably leaning towards Mason one more week and let Will have one more week of rest."
Levis has been limited in practice this week, giving him an outside chance to play. However, it is looking like the Titans will turn to Mason Rudolph as the starter for a second consecutive week.
